'Voice Of Unheard': Aaditya Thackeray On Rahul Gandhi As Opposition Leader

Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha will provide a platform for the voices of the unheard, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday.

He said the INDIA alliance is already effectively serving its role as the opposition and expressed confidence that it will soon transition to forming the government.

"Best wishes to @RahulGandhi ji for taking up the role of the Leader of Opposition, in the Lok Sabha. The people of this country have voted against dictatorship and against divisive politics of hate, and this role becomes important as Rahul ji will be a voice for those unheard," Mr Thackeray stated in a post.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, also comprising the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Aaditya Thackeray reiterated the alliance's commitment to upholding democratic values and the Constitution.

"As the Opposition, to the regime, we promise to fulfil our duty to protect our democratic values, uphold the Constitution and more importantly, voice every last person in the Parliament. This duty, we will also fulfil as the Government, very soon, as the INDIA alliance," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday recognised Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Mr Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, had officially been recognised as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha with effect from June 9.

The decision on Mr Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of the Opposition was announced soon after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday.

