Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives In India: Live Updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India to attend the 19th India-Russia bilateral annual summit. The key feature of his visit will be the signing of a deal for Russia's S-400 Triumf air defence system. Mr Putin arrived at 6:30 pm in New Delhi. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his house, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed. Mr Putin and PM Modi will also hold a delegation level talks tomorrow at 11:30 am in which they will discuss a host of issues including the US sanctions on Iranian oil. Mr Putin will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The last India-Russia bilateral summit was held in Russia on June 1, 2017.

