VK Sasikala's Health Stable, Recovering From Coronavirus: Hospital

VK Sasikala is currently serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is recovering from COVID-19 and her health condition is stable, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) said on Monday.

She is taking oral food normally and is also walking with support, it said.

"Sasikala is being continuously monitored and she is being treated as per the standard treatment protocols of COVID-19," the hospital informed.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever. She was later admitted to BMCRI and tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on January 21.

She is currently serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

After she was sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison.

