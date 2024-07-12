All You Need To Know About Vizhinjam Port In Kerala

Vizhinjam Port is expected to handle a significant increase in trade volume.

The Vizhinjam Port, owned by the Adani Group, is a strategic maritime project near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The port has received its first mothership, 'San Fernando', a vessel from Maersk, the world's second-largest shipping company. The official inauguration is scheduled for Friday, and the port is expected to become fully operational in the coming months.



Here are 10 facts about Vizhinjam Port:



1. Vizhinjam has been an important port since ancient times, serving as a key maritime trade centre for the Kingdom of Travancore. It played a significant role in the spice trade, connecting Kerala to global trade routes.



2. The location of the port facilitated cultural and economic exchanges between Kerala and various civilizations, including the Greeks, Romans, Arabs and Chinese, which influenced the region's culture, cuisine and architecture.



3. During the colonial period, Vizhinjam continued to be a critical port for European traders, including the Portuguese, Dutch and British, who competed for control over the spice trade in Kerala.



4. In modern times, Vizhinjam's location near international shipping routes makes it a strategic point for maritime trade, reducing transit times for vessels.



5. As one of the few natural deep-water ports in India, Vizhinjam can accommodate large cargo ships and container vessels, which makes it able to handle large-scale maritime trade efficiently.



6. The development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport is expected to boost Kerala's economic growth by creating job opportunities, enhancing trade and attracting investments in the region.



7. Ongoing infrastructure projects aim to equip Vizhinjam with state-of-the-art facilities, including modern container terminals, warehouses and logistics parks.



8. The port is set to become a key player in regional trade, potentially serving as a gateway for trade between Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.



9. Besides its commercial significance, Vizhinjam is known for its scenic beauty and potential for tourism, with the nearby Kovalam beach being a famous tourist destination.



10. With its strategic location and modern infrastructure, Vizhinjam Port is expected to handle a significant increase in trade volume, contributing to India's economic growth.

