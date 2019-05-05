At BJP Rally In Delhi, Vivek Oberoi's Attack On 'Prince'

Prince also happens to be one of the films actor Vivek Oberoi starred in.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has played the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic, was seen today at a BJP campaign in New Delhi. The BJP was holding the "Saaton Seatein Modi Ko" campaign in the capital, as all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are going to polls on May 12, the sixth phase of the national elections.

In an apparent jibe at the Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Oberoi said, "This has been the history of India that whenever a prince or a foreigner has governed the country, they only looted it and nothing else."

BJP President Amit Shah has often referred to Mr Gandhi as "shehzada (prince)". But Prince also happens to be one of the films Vivek Oberoi starred in.

This is, however, not the first time that Mr Oberoi has targeted Mr Gandhi. "Why should I make a biopic on Rahul Gandhi? What has he done that is noteworthy," the actor had said in an interview to NDTV.

Mr Oberoi, who was joined by Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya and Kapil Mishra, said that it was the "responsibility of all chowkidars to protect India from being looted again".

Mr Oberoi, a self-confessed admirer of the Prime Minister, had also appeared in a list of star campaigners for the Gujarat phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that was released in April.

The biopic on PM Modi, PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi, will be released on May 24, a day after the results of the ongoing national election are declared, the producer of the film said. The film is the second such political film to be released this year. In January, "The Accidental Prime Minister" themed on former prime minister Manmohan Singh's term gathered headlines more than box office success.

