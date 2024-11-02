Vistara's Mumbai-Amritsar Flight Diverted To Chandigarh Due To Bad Weather

Vistara informed about the diversion in a post on X.

A Vistara flight that took off from Mumbai Airport on Saturday to Amritsar was diverted to Chandigarh due to bad weather at Amritsar airport.

In a social media post on X Vistara official handle wrote, " Flight UK695 from Mumbai to Amritsar (BOM-ATQ) has been diverted to Chandigarh (IXC) due to bad weather at Amritsar airport and is expected to arrive in Chandigarh at 0900 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."

Further details awaited.

