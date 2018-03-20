Vistara Posts Over 95% Passenger Load Factor In February Vistara also logged its highest-ever passenger load factor (PLF or occupancy) of 91.2% in the month, as per the DGCA monthly report.

Vistara airline records over 95 per cent occupancy in its economy class during February 2018, said a press release issued by the carrier. Vistara also logged its highest-ever passenger load factor (PLF or occupancy) of 91.2% in the month, as per the DGCA monthly report. The carrier registered the highest on-time performance of 73.8% in the month among full-service carriers (FSCs). Additionally, Vistara registered only 0.1 complaints per 10,000 per 10,000 passengers, the lowest of all major Indian airlines, added the release. The airline's cancellation rate also constantly remained to be one of the lowest in the industry at 0.15%. According to a statement by the carrier, Vistara has flown over 8.5 million customers, and today serves 22 destinations with over 730 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 19 Airbus A320 aircraft. Recently, Vistara was awarded for being the 'Most Passenger Friendly Airline', jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Govt. of India), Airports Authority of India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), as well as the title of 'Best Airline - Service Standards' (Domestic Category) by Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) at ITB Berlin 2018, as mentioned in the press release.TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) with Tata Sons holding the majority stake of 51% in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49%, according to Vistara's official website- airvistara.com. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015.