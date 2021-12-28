Vishvas Yatra Or Mafia Yatra?: JP Nadda's Dig At Samajwadi Party

JP Nadda asserted that BJP will win 2022 UP polls (File)

Barring the BJP, no other party can take out a "Vishwas Yatra", the party's national president JP Nadda said today. In a jibe aimed at the Samajwadi Party, he asked if the party will take out "Vishvas Yatra" or "Mafia Yatra".

Addressing a public rally at the Jan Vishvas Yatra held in UP's Hapur and Budaun, he said, "No other political party can take out a Jan Vishvas Yatra. None of the political parties has the guts to take out such a rally."

"Which yatra will the Samajwadi Party take out? Vishvas Yatra or Mafia Yatra? Will it take out a yatra to remind of the riots? Or will it take out the 'baraat' (wedding procession) of 'bahubalis' (strongmen)?"

Hitting out at the Opposition party, the BJP leader said, "Bahubalis are having a tough time in Uttar Pradesh. I came to know that Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) has performed bhumipujan, and the plot of land was earlier encroached upon by a 'bahubali'. That 'bahubali' is in jail now, and the land has been dedicated to the people. This is Yogi 'raaj' and good governance."

Yogi Adityanath had on Sunday performed bhumipujan in Allahabad at the construction site of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana flats on land that was grabbed by gangster Atiq Ahmed.

"The history of the Samajwadi Party is that there is a 'bahubali' in every district, riots and corruption. The BJP government has made UP riot-free. During the Samajwadi Party's rule, there was 'gundaraaj' and 'mafiaraaj'. Ours is a 'sammanraaj' (where respect prevails) and 'samtaaraaj' (where equality prevails). Our priority is that there should be development of everyone, and work should be done for all," he said.

Speaking about a possible electoral win in the 2022 UP elections, JP Nadda said, "The victory in 2022 elections will be ours, it will also be of the people. It will be a win for the dreams and development of the people of Uttar Pradesh. It will be a win of the farmers, women, youth, and for the self-respect of Uttar Pradesh. And, it will be a defeat for casteism, hooliganism, appeasement and 'mafiaraaj'. This will be a win for the nationalists and a tight slap for 'Jinnavaadiyo' (believers of Jinnah)."

JP Nadda further added that his party is not here to sit in power or cling to the chair.

"Our party has come to make India a strong nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.