PM Modi Changed Country's Political Culture In These 11 Years: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years, saying the work done by his government should be written in "golden letters".

Read Time: 2 mins
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
BJP president JP Nadda praised PM Modi's 11 years in office at a press conference.
Mr Nadda emphasized a shift to performance politics and good governance under PM Modi's leadership.
He contrasted PM Modi's tenure with the previous Congress-led UPA government, citing corruption issues.
New Delhi:

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, saying the work done by the government under his leadership should be written in "golden letters".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, he said Prime Minister Modi changed the country's political culture and started politics of performance and good governance by providing a responsible and accountable government, while the Congress-led UPA regime was marked by "corruption, scams and appeasement" politics.

Work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the past 11 years were extraordinary, and should be written in golden letters, he asserted.

The BJP chief said Prime Minister Modi provided a responsive and a strong government, and cited repealing of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, Waqf amendment, demonetisation, women quota bill among the bold decisions taken by his government.

Prime Minister Modi took oath for a third term on June 9, 2024. The PM Modi government marks its first anniversary in the third term and 11th overall on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

PM Narednra Modi, JP Nadda, BJP
