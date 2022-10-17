Viral Video: Women Passengers Slap, Punch And Pull Each Other's Hair Inside Mumbai Local Train

The video garnered more than 376,000 views on Twitter.

A shocking video showing three women engaging in an ugly brawl inside a local Mumbai train is gaining traction on social media. The clip was shared on Twitter by user "Roads of Mumbai" on Sunday.

In the clip, the women were seen engaging in a violent fight inside the ladies' compartment. They were seen abusing, slapping and pulling each other's hair. Other passengers, on the other hand, tried to intervene to resolve the fight but failed to do so. "Aunty chhodo do (Ma'am, let it go)," others were heard saying in the clip.

The clip was initially shared six days ago on Instagram by user Sharifaizan Sayed. According to the caption of the post, the fight between the three passengers broke out over a seat on the train.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on Twitter. On the micro-blogging site, it garnered more than 376,000 views and over 4,400 likes.

In the comment section, while some users called the incident "shameful," others wrote, "Its all the result of daily struggle of people in this city, they are frustrated of using bad roads, infrastructure, no facilities and increasing cost of living."

This is not the first incident of fighting in Mumbai local trains. Just a few days ago, in another similar incident, the women's compartment of a Mumbai train witnessed an ugly brawl between co-passengers. A viral video showed women clashing with each other on a Thane-Panvel local train.

One policewoman who tried to intervene in Nerul to resolve the dispute was also injured when some women passengers attacked her. At least three women, including the policewoman, suffered injuries. The police had said that Vashi GRP was investigating the incident and a case had been registered.