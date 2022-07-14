Viral Video Shows Toddler's Baahubali-Style Rescue In Flood-Hit Telangana

The baby family members of the toddler were seen wading through chest-deep water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the red alert for northern and eastern districts of Telangana warning of extremely heavy rainfall in districts like Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Normal life has been thrown out of gear and locals are trying to relocate to a safer location. Amid all this, a daring rescue of a baby in Telangana has surfaced on social media, which looks like a scene from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

The short video shows an elderly man risking his life to take the three-month-old baby out of the flooded area in Manthani town of Peddapally district in Telangana.

The other members of the boy's family are seen wading through chest-deep water behind the man.

The scene reminds the opening sequence from Prabhas-starrer Baahubali: The Beginning when the protagonist's grandmother and Queen Sivagami Devi, played by Ramya Krishnan, tries to cross a river in spate to save the little boy from soldiers who have turned against the ruling family. The grandmother is successful in saving the toddler's life but loses her own in the process.

Telangana has got 127 per cent excess rain from June 1, the highest ever since its formation. The risk of surface run-off and risk to low-lying areas has also been raised to "moderate to high risk".

According to official data, Telangana has received 219.77 mm of rainfall over the last five days - from July 9 to July 13 - which is 455 per cent more than the usual.

With the state expected to experience heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the IMD has also issued a flash flood risk advisory across northern Telangana saying the soil is fully saturated.