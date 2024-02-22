Viral Video Shows Car Driver's Daring Stunt In Front Of Ghaziabad Police

The driver was trying to evade the police by driving in reverse gear.

A video circulating on social media depicts a dramatic chase between Ghaziabad Police and a white Hyundai i-20 on the Raj Nagar Extension Elevated Road. The 47-second clip shows the car driving in reverse at high speed, pursued by police vehicles traveling on a busy road.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, February 21, has garnered significant attention online and raised concerns about safety and adherence to traffic regulations.

While the circumstances leading to the chase remain unclear, the video has sparked debate about appropriate police pursuit procedures and the potential risks associated with such maneuvers.

Reacting to the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nimish Dasharath Patil said, "Today a video is going viral on social media according to which a car i20 is running in reverse gear on the elevated road. The driver is being chased by a police vehicle. On getting more information about the incident, it was found that it was running on elevated at around 9.30-10.00 pm last night."

पीसी को एक सूचना मिली कि राजनगर की तरफ से एक आई-20 कार लापरवाही से ड्राविंग करता हुआ आ रहा है । जिसमें ड्रिंक- ड्राइविंग की शिकायत थी । इसी शिकायत के आधार पर पीसी द्वारा उस गाड़ी को रोकने का प्रयास किया तो उसने रिवर्स गियर में गाड़ी भगाना शुरु कर दिया । (2/3) — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) February 22, 2024

"The police control room received information that an I-20 car was coming from Rajnagar, driving recklessly. In which there was a complaint of drink-driving. On the basis of this complaint, when the PC tried to stop the vehicle, he started driving the vehicle in reverse gear. More information is being sought regarding this incident, and necessary action will be taken after the investigation," the police officer said in the video statement posted on X.