Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi Hugs, Kisses Sister Priyanka During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Rahul Gandhi a "warrior" today.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined her brother Rahul Gandhi on his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh today and an endearing moment they shared on stage is going viral.

The Gandhi siblings laugh between hugs and kisses in the video tweeted by the Congress with two hearts as the caption.

With the video, the Congress used the song 'Main Rahoon Na Tere Bina' ['I don't want to live without you'] from the recent film "Raksha Bandhan" starring Akshay Kumar. The song, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, is about the brother-sister bond.

The Gandhis have often demonstrated their closeness. Last year on Raksha Bandhan, Rahul Gandhi shared a montage of photos on Instagram and wrote, "My sister, Priyanka and I have seen many ups and downs in our life together and always became each other's courage and strength. Today on the day of Rakhi, I wish that the love between every brother and sister lasts forever."

The Congress's nationwide campaign, which began in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7. Rahul Gandhi plans to walk 3,570 km through 12 states in his campaign to "unite India" and send a message against what he calls the "divisive politics" of the BJP.