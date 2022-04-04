Viral Video: New Royal Enfield Bike Catches Fire Outside Temple In Andhra Pradesh

The petrol tank of the Royal Enfield motorcycle exploded after the bike caught fire.

A Royal Enfield motorcycle suddenly caught fire and exploded in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, videos going viral on Twitter and other social media platforms show. The bike was new and parked outside a temple when the incident took place.

Ravichandra, the owner of the motorcycle, drove non-stop from Mysuru (about 387 km away) to reach the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Guntakal Mandal after buying the new vehicle.

The bike caught fire shortly after the man entered the temple.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, the people present in the area were shocked as the bike first caught fire and then its petrol tank exploded. They doused the blaze by pouring water on the vehicle.

The reason why the motorcycle caught fire is not known yet, local media reported. There is no loss of lives due to the incident, reports added.

This is one of the rare incidents when a Royal Enfield bike - also called Bullet - which runs on petrol, caught fire.

A few days ago, an electric scooter made by Hyderabad startup Pure EV burst into flames near Chennai, raising concerns about the safety of EVs.

The video of the incident, which took place near Mathur toll plaza in Manjampakkam, went viral on social media.

The video showed plumes of smoke billowing from the scooter.

On March 28, a video on social media showed Ola's S1 electric scooter catching fire in Pune. The EV was parked on the roadside when the incident took place.

A few days before that, an Okinawa two-wheeler burst out in flames in Tamil Nadu's Vellore.