In Viral Video, Mother Flings 1-Year-Old Baby, Beats Her With Chappal In UP

The mother raining blows at the child at Jasrup Nagar near Hapur. (Video grab)

Police have registered a case against a woman near Hapur in Uttar Pradesh for assaulting her one-year-old daughter after videos of the act went viral on WhatsApp. In two viral clips, the woman flings her one-year-old daughter by her arm into a swamp, and rains blows at her with a slipper as she crawls onto a concrete floor in front of a house.

The videos are from Jasrup Nagar village and were noticed when shared in a WhatsApp group that usually carries local news, police said.

The case has been lodged under Section 75 (for cruelty) of the Juvenile Justice Act. Investigation has been assigned to a sub-inspector.