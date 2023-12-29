Akhilesh Yadav's 'Bring Your Security' Jibe After Fight At Municipal Meet Viral

The shocking incident took place during a board meeting of the Shamli Municipal Council

In a display that could put WWE wrestling matches to shame, some members of a municipal council in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli fought with each other during a meeting. Punches and kicks were thrown, people used the table to defend themselves, and one even climbed on a chair and tried to jump on another member.

The shocking incident took place during a board meeting of the Shamli Municipal Council, in the presence of Municipal Chairman Arvind Sangal and MLA Prasann Chaudhary were present.

The brawl, captured on video, has gone viral on social media and has also drawn condemnation from the Opposition. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took a direct jab at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

The Samajwadi Party leader said that the incident not only raises questions about the state of local governance but also highlights the tensions and rifts within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

जब विकास कार्य हुए ही नहीं तो समीक्षा बैठक में और क्या होता, इसीलिए शामली में सभासदों के मध्य जमकर शारीरिक प्रहारों का आदान-प्रदान हुआ।



भाजपा राज का सबक : समीक्षा बैठक में अपनी सुरक्षा का प्रबंध स्वयं करके आएं। pic.twitter.com/9Fb8wBVwmh — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 28, 2023

"When no development work has been done then what else could have happened in the review meeting, that is why physical blows were exchanged among the councilors in Shamli. Lesson of BJP rule: Come to the review meeting after arranging your own security," he wrote.

The meeting was being held to discuss development projects worth Rs 4 crore in Shamli, according to India Today.