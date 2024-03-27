Viral: Corruption-Accused Assam Politician Seen Sleeping On Bed Of Notes

Pramod Boro said Mr Basumatary is no longer associated with the party.

A photo of an Assam politician sleeping on a pile of Rs 500 notes has gone viral. Benjamin Basumatary, chairman of the Village Council Development Committee in Bhairaguri in Udalgiri district, is seen sleeping on a bed that has Rs 500 notes strewn across it. Some notes are seen scattered on him too.

The Bodoland leader is accused in a massive corruption case linked to the Prime Minister's housing scheme and the rural jobs scheme, said sources. He allegedly got bribes from the poor beneficiaries of the PMAY and MNREGA schemes under his VCDC in the Odalguri Development Zone, said sources.

The picture has sparked a backlash on social media and prompted queries if he is a member of the Bodoland-based United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), known for its anti-corruption stance.

Pramod Boro, UPPL chief and the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), issued a clarification this morning, stating Mr Basumatary is no longer associated with the party.

"A photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on 5th January, 2024," said Mr Boro.

"Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024. I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL. His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts," he added.