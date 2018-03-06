PNB Fraud Case: Top Official Of Gitanjali Group, Vipul Chitalia, Arrested By CBI Vipul Chitalia is Gitanjali group's vice president for banking operations and had been named by other company officials as the group's key official who told them to prepare documents to get the letters of undertaking from the Punjab National Bank.

A top official of the Gitanjali group was arrested by the CBI after he was detained at the Mumbai airport earlier this morning and taken away for questioning in the Punjab National Bank fraud case. Vipul Chitalia, Gitanjali group's vice president for banking operations, has been sent to CBI custody till March 17.





Mr Chitalia had been named by other company officials as the group's key official who told them to prepare documents to get the letters of undertaking from the Punjab National Bank.



According to the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, the government-run PNB official Gokulnath Shetty would return these documents to top company officials after issuing the letters that enabled Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi's companies to get credit abroad.



Mr Chitalia was stopped at the airport and brought to the CBI office at the Bandra-Kurla Complex for questioning, a CBI official said.





