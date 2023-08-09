Violence-Torn Manipur Sees Rallies Highlighting Naga Issue

The rallies were held in four Naga-dominated districts of the state.

Torn by ethnic strife between the Meiteis and the Kukis, Manipur is now seeing efforts being made to highlight the Naga political issue.

Massive rallies were organised by the Naga tribals in four districts of the state today demanding a resolution of the decades-old Naga political issue based on the Framework Agreement, which was signed between the Central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) on August 3, 2015. The signing of the agreement is also known as the Naga Peace Accord.

The apex Kuki tribal body, Kuki Inpi Manipur, and Hmar Inpui, the apex body of Hmar tribes, supported the rallies.

A statement by the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur, which organised the rallies, said that Naga peace talks with the government have made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN-IM eight years ago.

However, the inordinate delay in signing the 'Final Agreement' is a cause for concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation, it said.

The creation of a Greater Nagalim (Greater Nagaland) along with a separate flag and constitution is one of NSCN-IM's core demands, which is causing the delay in the final resolution of the Naga issue. Greater Nagalim stipulates the integration of Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Myanmar.

There is stiff opposition to the NSCN-IM's demand in some quarters within Manipur, and in neighbouring states.

In 2001, Manipur witnessed a violent agitation against the NSCN-IM demand, during which the state Assembly was also partially burnt. Many people had also lost their lives when the ceasefire between the Centre and NSCN-IM was extended without territorial limits.

Today's rallies were held in Manipur's four Naga-dominated districts - Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul and Senapati - which are along the Nagaland and Myanmar borders. Holding placards and banners, the participants raised slogans for an early conclusion of the peace process.

After the rallies, the UNC submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the deputy commissioners.

Over 160 people have lost their lives and more than 3,000 have been injured in the violence in Manipur, which began on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Over 50,000 people remain displaced.