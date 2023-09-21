Violence In Manipur Again, Many Injured As Protesters Clash With Police

Manipur: There were clashes between the mob and the police outside the Sinjamei police station.

Violence spiked once again in parts of Manipur valley, including state capital Imphal, as protesters clashed with police in multiple areas. Batons and tear gas shells were used and many people were injured, reports said.

The situation has been escalating since the arrest of five men, who were caught in the uniform of security forces and carrying with sophisticated arms on September 16.

It led to widespread protests and demonstrations in the valley areas. Demanding the unconditional release of the detained men, a 48-hour lockdown was enforced in the Valley from Tuesday by the locals. Monday was the unofficial strike.

This afternoon, women demonstrators marched to police stations across five valley districts areas, demanding the unconditional release of the detainees. If not, they demanded that they also be arrested.

At several places, angry protestors confronted the police and other security agencies. The police finally used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Many are reported to be injured in the incident.

There were clashes between the mob and the police outside the Sinjamei police station, where the police used tear gas shells. Three people are injured and admitted in hospital.

Considering, the developing volatile situation, the state administration has revoked curfew relaxation orders and re-imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since early May, in which more than 150 people have died.