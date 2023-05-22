'Telecast It Live': Protesting Wrestlers Take Up Federation Chief's Dare

Wrestlers' protest: Bajrang Punia said they had agreed to the Narco test earlier too.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who has been leading the protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over accusations of sexual harassment, today took him up on his dare that he will agree to a narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test but only if Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, another top wrestler who has been part of the protest, should also undergo these tests along with him.

"I would like to tell Brij Bhushan that not only Vinesh, all the girls who have given the complaint, are ready to undergo the Narco test. It should be done live, so that the entire country knows about his cruelty to the daughters of the country," Vinesh Phogat said at a press conference today.

Bajrang Punia said they had agreed to the wrestlers taking the Narco test earlier as well. It should be monitored by the Supreme Court, and telecast live for the entire country, he said.

"He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) asked only for two of us to take the Narco test. All seven complainants will also take the test. We are ready," Mr Punia said, accusing the Wrestling Federation chief of "misleading" the people.

Mr Singh had in a Facebook post on Sunday said that if both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, "then call the press and announce, and I promise them that I am also ready for this".

The wrestlers' protest has grown in volume, with farmers from Haryana joining in to show support. Earlier, a khap panchayat meeting in Haryana's Meham passed a resolution demanding that Mr Singh undergo a narco test and face legal action.

Several ace grapplers, led by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshee Malikkh, have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April, demanding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest.

The MP has denied any wrongdoing and accused the wrestlers of framing him.

On April 29, two separate police cases were registered, after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police. The police have filed a status report and told the court that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.