"Was In Touch With Yogi Adityanath": Shivraj Chouhan On Gangster's Arrest

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Vikas Dubey will be handed over to UP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was in touch with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on the arrest of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, who is wanted in over 60 cases and the killing of eight policemen last week.

The gangster was arrested at a temple in Madhya Pradesh this morning after a five-day chase across four states. He was caught just as he emerged after praying at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, around the same time two of his aides were killed in separate encounters in UP.

"I have spoken with UP Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Further action will be taken. The Madhya Pradesh Police will hand over Vikas Dubey to Uttar Pradesh Police," Mr Chouhan tweeted.

"Those who feel that their sins will be dusted by going to the shelter of Mahakal, they have not known Mahakal," Mr Chouhan tweeted. "Congratulations to the Ujjain police for the arrest of Vikas Dubey," he said.

How Vikas Dubey, after evading cops for five days, managed to reach the Ujjain temple is among the questions being raised about the arrest.

"We could not arrest Vikas Dubey and he surrendered in Ujjain. We could not arrest him even after such a huge incident and he kept travelling around. This should be investigated," tweeted Amitabh Thakur, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted in Uttar Pradesh.

Eight policemen were killed on Friday when they went in a large team to Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur to arrest Vikas Dubey.