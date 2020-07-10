Car In Police Convoy Taking Gangster Vikas Dubey To Kanpur Overturns

Vikas Dubey and policemen travelling in the jeep are believed to have been taken to hospital.

One of the three police cars taking gangster Vikas Dubey to Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested, overturned early this morning on the highway.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the car that overturned had Vikas Dubey in it. More details are awaited.

Vikas Dubey, on the run since he organized the massacre of eight policemen in Kanpur last Friday, was arrested yesterday at a temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

He reportedly drove from Kanpur to Faridabad, through Kota in Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh - around 1,500 km - without being checked.

Questions were raised on the manner in which he was caught and whether it was an arrest or the gangster turned himself in at a time and place of his choosing. Senior UP police officer Mohit Agarwal said: "We had caught many of his associates and a few were killed. So definitely he was trying to save his life and on the run."

The arrest was reported hours after two of Dubey's accomplices were shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police in separate encounters. One of them was arrested in Wednesday from the Faridabad hotel where Dubey had been sighted. On the way to UP, he allegedly snatched a pistol from a policeman trying to fix a flat tyre and tried to run away.

On Friday last, a large team of policemen who went to Dubey's Bikru village to arrest him in an attempted murder case was caught by surprise when there was indiscriminate firing from rooftops. Eight policemen were killed in the ambush. Dubey escaped after the massacre.

The UP administration tore down Dubey's house and launched a massive hunt for him. Over the last week, five of Dubey's accomplices were killed.