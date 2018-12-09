UK Court May Decide On Vijay Mallya's Extradition Tomorrow: 10 Points

Vijay Mallya has argued against his extradition, saying Indian jails do not have proper air and light

London/New Delhi: A court in UK is expected to decide tomorrow whether fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya will be extradited to face trial in India. The 62-year-old chief of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines is wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. Mr Mallya has argued that the case is politically motivated and appealed against extradition citing the condition of Indian jails. Mr Mallya left India in 2016 after a consortium of banks got together to start legal proceedings to recover the loans. He has been living in the UK since.