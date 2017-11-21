Vijay Mallya's Extradition Hearing To Start From December 4

Tycoon Vijay Mallya, who appeared at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday for his pre-trial hearing, insisted that he has done nothing wrong and all will be "clear in court". The hearing for the liquor baron's extradition will take place over eight days starting December 4. It will last until December 14, after which the date for the verdict will be announced.The 61-year-old, who is out on bail, was asked to appear at court on December 4. Mr Mallya was arrested by the UK police in April following India's request for extradition.Mr Mallya today said he was concerned about India adding '' more evidence" later on. Agreeing to that, the judge, Chief Magistrate Emma Louise Arbuthnot, said, "Let's not bring in new things into the case which may delay the hearing."At the last hearing in the case on October 3, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service, which is arguing the case on behalf of the Indian authorities, had presented additional "supplemental" charges of money laundering. Mr Mallya has also been accused of fraud, with his defunct Kingfisher Airlines owing more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks in India.The liquor baron, who was once dubbed the "King of Good Times", has been living in what he has called a "self-imposed exile" in Britain. He left India in March last year as the banks started collaborating on the recovery of the loans.On May 9, he was found guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court, after he was found to have sent his children millions of dollars.