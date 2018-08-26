Vijay Mallya Met BJP Leaders Before Leaving India, Says Rahul Gandhi

Mallya has challenged an extradition request saying Indian jails do not have natural light, fresh air.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in front of a London audience over high-profile businessmen leaving India after getting embroiled in alleged loan default and fraud cases.

Mr Gandhi alleged the Modi government is going easy on some businessmen like Vijay Mallya, who left India after allegedly cheating Indian banks. The BJP is yet to respond to the charge.

"Before Mallya left India, he met senior BJP leaders, that is documented. I won't name them," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in London.

Indian authorities have been trying to bring him back but Mallya has challenged an extradition request filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the UK, saying that Indian jails do not have natural light and fresh air.

In response, the CBI has filed a video of Barack Number 12 of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail where it plans to keep him. The video shows Mallya will have access to a television, personal toilet and bedding and plenty of sunlight. The case will be heard next on September 12.

Commenting on the case, Mr Gandhi said Indian prisons are "difficult places" but fugitives like Vijay Mallya should not be treated differently.

"Indian prisons are pretty decent as far as Mr Mallya is concerned. Justice should be same for Indian people," he said.

Mr Gandhi alleged the Modi government is lenient to Mallya, jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

"Punjab National Bank scam accused Nirav Modi took Rs 35,000 crore and Chokshi defrauded banks. The question is job creation. How many jobs Nirav Modi created?" Mr Gandhi said.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, have been accused of misusing credit instruments in a scam worth over Rs 13,000 crore.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have filed cases against them.