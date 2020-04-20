Vijay Mallya Loses High Court Appeal Against Extradition, Over To UK Government

Vijay Mallya had appealed to the UK High Court at a hearing in February this year.

Business tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday lost his High Court appeal in London against his extradition order to India over charges of fraud and money laundering worth around Rs 9,000 crore. The case will now go to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for a final decision.

The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss had appealed to the High Court against his extradition to India at a hearing in February this year.

Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing, the two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London presiding over the appeal, dismissed the appeal in a judgment handed down remotely due to the current coronavirus lockdown.

"We consider that while the scope of the prima facie case found by the SDJ [Senior District Judge] is in some respects wider than that alleged by the Respondent in India [Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)], there is a prima facie case which, in seven important respects, coincides with the allegations in India," the judges ruled.

According to sources in Indian agencies investigating the case, Vijay Mallya can appeal against the High Court order in the Supreme Court within 14 days, failing which India will start the extradition process.

Vijay Mallya is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.