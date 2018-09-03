Vijay Mallya Gets 3 Weeks To Reply To Probe Agency Application

Vijay Mallya is contesting his extradition case in London filed by the India.

Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya was given three weeks by a special court Mumbai court to reply to the Enforcement Directorate's application to declare him fugitive, news agency ANI reported.

Vijay Mallya has to file his reply by September 24. After that, the court will decide the course of hearing.

During the last hearing on August 27, some other partiessought to implead themselves in the matter pertaining to the alleged default of over Rs. 9,000 crore bank loans, officials said.

Officials said at least five parties, including a family member of Vijay Mallya, has sought court documents with regard to the ED seeking to get declared the businessman a fugitive economic offender under the new law and hence the court posted the matter for Monday.

The same court, on June 30, had issued notice to Vijay Mallya to appear before it on August 27 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charged the liquor baron under the new law as it enlarged its money laundering probe against him and others in a RS 9,000 alleged bank fraud case.

The central probe agency has also sought immediate confiscation of assets worth about Rs.12,500 crore of Vijay Mallya as part of this latest action.

Advertisement

The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against the businessman in two cases filed by the ED.

Vijay Mallya, his now defunct venture Kingfisher Airlines Limited and others availed loans from various banks and the outstanding amount, including interest, against him is Rs.9,990.07 crore at present, the officials had said while filing the plea under the new law.

The businessman is currently contesting his extradition case in London filed by the Indian government on behalf of the CBI and ED.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)