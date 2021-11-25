Watch: INS Vela, 4th Stealth Scorpene-Class Submarine, Inducted

Indian Navy's Scorpene class submarine INS Vela has been inducted into the force

The Indian Navy has welcomed into its fleet its brand new submarine, the INS Vela, a Scorpene-class submarine built by the government-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, or MDL.

"The submarine's motto 'Vigilant, Valiant, Victorious' epitomizes the submarine's spirit in achieving the tasks at hand. The motto inspires the crew to the alert and prepared always to face and surmount all challenges the submarine faces and emerge triumphant every time," the Navy said in a statement today.

Designated as "Yard 11878" during its construction, INS Vela is the fourth Scorpene-class submarine built by MDL in collaboration with Naval Group of France.

"The association of numerous Indian companies in building the platform makes it a true representation of the 'Make in India' concept," the Navy said.

Construction began in July 2009. The submarine was named INS Vela in May 2019, and after extensive system, machinery and weapon trials, it was handed over by MDL to the Indian Navy this month.

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, marked the formal induction of the submarine in a ceremony that not only entitled the submarine to fly the naval ensign and the national flag, but also recognised her as a legitimate and sovereign representative of India, the Navy said in the statement.

The new INS Vela carries forward the legacy of its namesake, the erstwhile INS Vela that was commissioned in Aug 1973 as the lead boat of the Vela class submarines. Apart from being a training ground for many submariners, it had several noteworthy operational achievements during its long and illustrious career. The erstwhile submarine served in the Navy for 37 years, becoming the longest operational submarine at the time of decommissioning in January 2010.

The new INS Vela is capable of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare, the Navy said, adding that once dived, "it is truly poised for the kill with very impressive stealth and strength."

Vela is fitted with advanced weapons and sensors. All of these are integrated into the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System, or SUBTICS. Once a target is classified, the submarine may choose to engage it using either sea-skimming missiles or heavyweight wire-guided torpedoes.