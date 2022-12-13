Video: Woman Hides Liquor Under Home Shrine For Illegal Sale, Arrested

A video shows police officials removing a portion of the shrine to reveal large number of liquor bottle.

Police have arrested a woman for illegally selling alcohol in Maharashtra's Wardha district. Several liquor bottles were found hidden under a shrine at her home.

The woman hid the bottles inside a hollow compartment under the shrine to avoid discovery in case the police conducted a raid at the house.

Since the sale of alcohol is banned in Wardha, police have been routinely searching the woman's house after suspecting her of selling liquor. But every time they returned empty handed.

The breakthrough came when the police were tipped off about the alcohol being stashed under the shrine. A video shows police officials removing a portion of the shrine to reveal large number of liquor bottle.

A case has been registered against the woman.