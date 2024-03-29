Video: When Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Played Cricket

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seen playing cricket

Taking time off from a busy poll schedule, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was seen playing cricket with locals at a multipurpose ground in Gujarat's Porbandar.

Mr Mandaviya, 51, is set to contest his first Lok Sabha election from Porbandar.

Known as "Green MP" for cycling to Parliament, the Minister, dressed in a black T-shirt, was seen bowling, batting and also fielding in the outfield.

At one point, the ball zooms past the Minister's head as he leaps to catch it of his own bowling, shows the video. Scores of cows are resting around the boundary wall.

#WATCH | Union Health Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya plays cricket with locals in Porbandar, Gujarat.



A left arm bowler and batsman, the Minister, who also holds the Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio, went up to every player and shook hands with them after the game.

Mansukh Mandaviya created history by becoming the youngest MLA in Gujarat in 2002. In 2012, he became a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. In 2016, he assumed the role of Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways, Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilisers. He was re-elected to Rajya Sabha in 2018.

Mr Mandaviya, also a veterinary doctor, was given the health portfolio in the middle of 2021 when the nation was battling the Covid crisis.