Video: Wedding Guests In UP Fight With Chairs, Belts Over "Juta Chupai" Demand

The wedding guests beat each other with chairs and threw them at one another

Chairs flew, wedding guests attacked each other with sticks and belts, and a groom's car was smashed and broken in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha over "juta chupai" - a fun wedding game where the bride's siblings hide the groom's shoes and return them only after he gives them a 'neg', usually some amount of money. Five people were injured in the fight and were hospitalised, the police said.

Two sisters were getting married in Amroha last evening when a fight broke out over the amount to be paid by the groom for his shoes. The bride's sisters had hidden his shoes and reportedly demanded Rs 5,000 to return them.

CCTV footage from the venue showed men from the two families gathered outside the hall in a heated and animated argument when suddenly a man pushed another. This escalated as more joined in - collars were grabbed and men were pushed around.

Soon, chairs began to fly as the wedding guests started beating each other with them and throwing them at one another. A few chairs were smashed on the ground.

A man came with a stick, several others took off their belts to attack one another. The elders on both sides and a few women intervened and were seen trying to quell the situation but to no avail. The windows of the groom's car parked outside were smashed in.

Subsequently, a settlement was reached between the two sides without any legal action, the police said.

No complaint was filed, police officer Deep Kumar Pant said, adding that action will be taken if a complaint is filed.