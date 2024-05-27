Video: Wanted Assam Criminal Shot Dead In Gunfight With Cops In Busy Market

Most wanted Assam gangster Afzal Hussain Barhuiya was killed in a gunfight

A suspected gangster who had multiple police cases against him was killed in a shoot-out with the police in Assam's Hailakandi district today.

He was one of the most wanted criminals in the state, the police said.

CCTV footage of the shoot-out shows the gangster, Afzal Hussain Barhuiya, and his aide coming in a Santro car to a market.

As soon as they saw the cops closing in, his aide got down and fled, while Barhuiya was on the driver's seat. A policeman tries to grab his hand, but he attempted to snatch the policeman's gun.

Soon, a gunfight broke out, and the gangster was shot.

The police said they had been tailing the car for several kilometres before trying to arrest him.

His aide has been arrested.