Assam Rifles Foil Ambush By Gunmen, Soldier Injured Near Arunachal Border

A joint operation has been launched in Tinsukia and its adjoining areas. (Representational)

One security personnel sustained gunshot wounds when a convoy of three Assam Rifles vehicles was ambushed by unknown armed men in Assam's Tinsukia district today. The incident took place near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border when the patrol convoy was moving from Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh towards Margherita in Assam.

"The troops retaliated and thwarted the ambush. In the process, one personnel was injured. He has been evacuated to the Military Hospital, Jorhat, and his condition is stable," according to a statement by the Assam Rifles.

ULFA (I) has claimed responsibility for their involvement in the encounter involving 31 Assam Rifles regiment of the Army at Namdang in Margherita.

"The militant groups sneak very easily into the Indian territory through Arunachal Pradesh to carry out subversive activities. Arunachal Pradesh shares international boundary with Myanmar and China. The militant groups take advantage of the rough terrain to sneak into India," a police official said.

"Right now, we cannot ascertain which militant groups have carried out the attack. After proper investigation, we can say about the group involved in the attack on Assam Rifles vehicle," he added.

Meanwhile, a joint operation has been launched in Tinsukia and its adjoining areas.