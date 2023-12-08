Video: Wall Falls On Procession In UP; 6 Women, Child Dead

Six women and a child were killed when a wall collapsed on them in UP

Six women and a child who were in a procession were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. At least 21 others were injured.

The incident was captured on camera.

In the visuals, a group of women is seen walking behind some men who are beating drums. Reports said they were going to a haldi ceremony.

As they walked down the narrow street surrounded by small houses, a wall suddenly fell on those who were at the rear of the procession. A cloud of dust quickly enveloped the street.

More details are awaited.