On Camera, Vastu Expert Chandrashekhar Guruji Stabbed To Death In Karnataka Hotel

The entire act is over within a minute. The killers immediately flee the spot, knife in hand.

A Vastu exponent from Karnataka who goes by the name Chandrashekhar Guruji has been stabbed to death in full public view at a private hotel in the Hubballi district.

A horrifying CCTV footage of the killing shows two men posing as devotees waiting for the "Saral Vaastu" exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi in the reception area. Once he settles in a chair, one of the men touches his feet to seek blessings while the other starts stabbing him with a knife which was concealed in a white cloth. Both the killers then repeatedly stab him with knives throughout his body while he writhes in pain and tried to defend himself.

Shocked by the sudden attack, a woman receptionist runs away while several onlookers take a few seconds to process the attack. A few of the hotel staff try to approach the killers to stop them but are threatened by the killers who point their knives at them.

Special teams have been formed to catch the killers, police said.

Chandrashekhar Angadi lived in the Bagalkote district but was on a personal visit to Hubballi.