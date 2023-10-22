Video: US Ambassador Goes Pandal Hopping In Delhi's CR Park During Durga Pooja

Mr Garcetti at Delhi's CR Park.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti celebrated Durga Pooja with enthusiasm and vigour. He recently visited a pandal at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park and enjoyed the Bengali street food and customs. Mr Garcetti also performed Dhunuchi Naach, which is referred to as a dance dedicated towards Goddess Durga. The US Envoy took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of his "incredible time".

Mr Garcetti was given a warm and traditional Bengali welcome, as seen in the clip. He performs the 'aarti' and then goes on to dance with the people at the pandal. Further, the US Envoy performs Dhunuchi Naach, an integral part of Durga Pooja, with an earthen pot in his mouth. He then goes on to meet children performing on the stage and later poses for pictures with them. Mr Garcetti, who is often seen trying out Indian delicacies, relishes Kolkata's famous Jhal Muri and calls it "perfect". He concludes his visit by relishing biryani, fish and some traditional sweets.

Shubho Pujo, everyone!

"Shubho Pujo, everyone! I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food! As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of @IncredibleIndia's amazing cultural diversity," he wrote in the caption of the clip.

Since being shared, his post has amassed 1.3 lakh views and over six thousand likes.

"How could you manage to eat so many items," commented a user.

"Lovely to see you Do the Dhunachi dance :) Shubho Shaptami," added a person.

A third user added, "Never in the history I have seen any diplomat traveling so extensively within India and celebrate the culture, diversity, festivals and spread so much love. I have become an ardent fan of you Mr. Ambassador, Eric Garcetti, you are a very happy and lovely person."

"That's a lot of food you've done every Bengali proud wow! That Dhunuchi naach step was the killer! Well done to pull it off," commented another user.

"It's takes a very large and loving heart to be open to diverse cultures and to accept the differences. Thank you for spreading love," added a person.