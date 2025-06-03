Video: Truck Jumps Divider, Crashes Into Motorcycle In Andhra Pradesh

Two people were injured after a tipper truck lost control and crashed into a motorcycle on a highway in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district. The accident took place at Nagaluti Cross Road on National Highway 340C, leaving both riders seriously hurt.

Both were rushed to Kurnool Government Hospital for emergency treatment. One of them, Yella Goud from Abdullapuram village in Velugodu mandal, was critical. The other person's identity is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The tipper, owned by PSK Company, was part of an ongoing highway construction project. It was on its way from Kurnool to Nandikotkur when the incident occurred. It allegedly attempted a U-turn at the Nagaluti Cross Road and, in the process, swerved over the central divider and into the opposite lane.

CCTV footage shows the sequence of events. The truck is first seen navigating around piles of construction material placed on the highway. Then instead of returning to its lane, it veers sharply over the divider.

A two-wheeler, moving in its designated lane, appears just moments later. The riders attempt to dodge the tipper, but it barrels into them, dragging the bike and its occupants. Both disappear into a roadside ditch, with the truck halting shortly after.

Locals have blamed poor infrastructure planning for the frequent mishaps at the Nagaluti Cross Road junction. They have demanded that authorities and the National Highways Authority expedite the construction of a long-promised flyover.

A similar tragedy occurred earlier this year in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, where a newly-wed couple was killed after a speeding trailer truck ran over their motorcycle. The trailer hit the couple's bike on National Highway 34, flinging them onto the road. Despite immediate assistance from locals, both were declared dead on arrival at the Jogapur Community Health Centre. While the truck was seized, the driver managed to flee the scene.