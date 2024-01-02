Video: Trash Dumped On Tracks From Moving Train, Indian Railways Reacts

A passenger complained about the incident on the railway helpline number 139.

Many passengers routinely take to social media to complain about the bland food, dirty bathrooms, and erratic schedules on Indian trains. Recently, an X account called 'Mumbai Matters' shared a video showing a member of the Railways housekeeping team dumping a garbage bag full of trash from a moving train onto the tracks. In the caption, Mumbai Matters also noted that a passenger complained on the railway helpline number 139.

The video shared on X first shows the railway employee dumping a bag full of garbage from the moving train. He is then seen gathering waste such as plastic bottles, food waste, and wrappers in one corner with a wiper. Instead of collecting the garbage into a waste bag, he throws it out of the moving train, spilling everything on the tracks.

''This seems to be the normal practice of the On Board Housekeeping Staff inside #IndianRailways trains Just dump the all the collected trash on the tracks from the moving train. A passenger complained 139 & in no time the supervisor & entire gang turned trying to find who had complained & why. Saying they aren't paid properly, and not provided enough bags to collect trash & so they are managing with meagre resources,'' the video was captioned.

This seems to be the normal practice of the On Board Housekeeping Staff inside #IndianRailways trains.



Just dump the all the collected trash on the tracks from the moving train.



A passenger lodged a complaint on 139 & in no time the supervisor & entire gang turned trying to… pic.twitter.com/iZtqNl89gA — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) December 31, 2023

Mumbai Division – Central Railway, replied to his post and asked for the PNR and train numbers to take action against the staff. “The concerned has been notified to identify and take necessary action,” the team responded in another tweet.

Please share the PNR and train numbers so we can act against the staff. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) December 31, 2023

Meanwhile, several internet users expressed concern and questioned Railways' hygiene and waste disposal practices. Many also shared similar videos, and asked for ''strict punishment'', while some others advised passengers to be more mindful.

One user wrote, ''This is unacceptable, government is spending huge money on railways.'' Another commented, ''This can't be true & how can the railway staff function like this? Cleanliness starts from home & in this case, from railway kitchen.''

A third said, ''This is bad but what is worse is to see how filthy the passengers make the bogies they travel in during even short journeys. Even toilets in the 2 Tier AC are left in appalling conditions.''