4 Killed In Freak Vehicle Collision In Tamil Nadu, CCTV Captures Horror

At least four people were killed in a devastating accident involving four vehicles in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district. Eight other people were injured in the accident which unfolded in a matter of seconds and left a trail of destruction on the Thoppur Ghat.

CCTV footage obtained from the scene shows the sequence of events. The visuals show a speeding truck ramming into another truck, which leads to a chain reaction. The truck which was hit spins out of control and crashes into another truck and a car gets caught between the two vehicles.

The impact crushed the car on the spot, while the truck hit the railing and flipped off the bridge.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the incident and promptly announced financial assistance for the affected families. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those undergoing treatment for injuries.

Rescue operations were swiftly initiated, with the fire brigade and other emergency services rushing to the scene to assist.

Other videos from the area showed smoke billowing from the accident site as all three trucks went up in flames.

Dharmapuri MP and DMK leader has urged the Centre to complete work on the elevated National Highway to prevent such accidents.