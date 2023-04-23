Video: Top Wrestlers Break Down While Seeking Justice In Harassment Case

The teary-eyed wrestlers shared fears over uncertainty about their future in the sport.

Top Indian wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh and Vinesh Phogat broke down during a press conference today at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as they resumed their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over alleged sexual harassment.

Sharing their frustration over the government's inaction on the issue, Olympic medallist Ms Malikkh said, “We have been waiting for months. We spent years working hard and winning medals for the country and yet our pleas for justice have gone unheard. We still have faith in the government to do the right thing and take appropriate action.”

Seven women wrestlers on Sunday filed a fresh complaint alleging sexual exploitation by federation chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, months after Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went public with the accusations on January 18.

In response, the Sports Ministry formed a five-member committee and asked it to submit its findings. The ministry has, however not made the findings public after the report was submitted in the first week of April.

“We have been waiting for justice for months now. We've given our statements to the committee and all the victims have made their allegations clear. We have done our part and yet no progress has been made,” Ms Malikkh said.

The teary-eyed wrestler shared fears over uncertainty about their future in the sport. “People are saying our wrestling careers are over so we have raised this issue to stay in the limelight somehow. Both Vinesh and I have recently won gold medals. We just want the future of wrestling in India to be safe,” she added.

“The members of the committee are not responding to us, sports ministry has also not said anything, they don't even pick up our calls. Our intentions are being questioning but nobody has asked Brij Bhushan for proof of his innocence," she said,” world championship medallist Ms Phogat said.

“We want the truth to prevail,” Malikkh said, “Please do not make liars out of us.”