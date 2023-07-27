Video: There One Second, Gone The Next - Building Collapses In Mizoram

The incident took place in the Zohnuai locality of Aizawl.

A portion of a building perched on a hillside collapsed in a matter of seconds and fell into the valley in Mizoram's capital today.

Dramatic videos of the collapse show the structure standing one second and gone the next while a woman is heard screaming. The falling portion can also be seen taking down parts of the main building with it.

The incident took place in the Zohnuai locality of Aizawl. The building was home to five families, all of whom were evacuated when the structure began to shake.

An additional 18 families living close to the building have also been evacuated, said officials. Local residents said the road beside which the building stood had developed a crack on June 12.

Officials said it has been raining on and off in Aizawl, which may have contributed to the building's collapse.