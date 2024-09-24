Video: Thane Fruit Vendor Urinates In Bag Kept On Cart, Continues To Sell

The police arrested the man and have launched an investigation into the incident.

A viral video has surfaced showing a local fruit seller in Maharashtra's Dombivli urinating into a plastic bag placed on his handcart and then continuing to sell fruits without washing his hands. The video has sparked public outrage and led to the police registering an FIR against the man.

The video captures the act of the fruit seller, later identified as 20-year-old Ali Khan. The footage shows Khan urinating into a bag and resuming business without any form of sanitation. Khan runs his fruit-selling business in the Lodha area of Dombivli's Nilje village.

The incident has triggered anger among the residents of Dombivli, who responded by vandalising Khan's fruit cart. Shortly after the video surfaced, locals gathered at Khan's fruit stall, where they destroyed his goods and even assaulted him in a fit of rage. As news spread, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) called for stricter action against unauthorised hawkers in the area.

The police arrested Khan and have launched an investigation into the incident.