Video: SUV Rams Restaurant In Gujarat, Man Manages To Jump Out Of Its Way

Customers enjoying a meal at a restaurant in Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur district were in for a huge shock on Tuesday when an SUV entered the establishment at high speed, ramming tables and injuring three people.

CCTV footage from 1 am on Tuesday shows customers eating at the restaurant in Bodeli, which has plastic tables and green cloths for walls. A car can be seen charging at the restaurant, honking repeatedly, its headlights piercing the cloth walls.

A customer at the table nearest to the approaching SUV, who was talking on the phone, can be seen showing remarkable alertness and running out of the car's way at the last possible second, but two others at an adjacent table were not so lucky. The two men can be seen getting hit by the SUV, which appears to continue on its way.

Officials said three people were injured and no police case has been registered yet.

Sources said no police complaint was filed by the owners of the restaurant because it was being operated without the required permissions. The people who were injured, they said, also suffered minor wounds and did not want to file a police case.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)

