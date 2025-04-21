Video: Superbiker Assaulted With Baseball Bat By Bodybuilders In Scorpio In Delhi

Bhaiya, sorry. Sorry bhaiya. Bhaiya, bhaiya, bhaiya, please. A shaken biker, with folded hands, keeps on repeating, as if stuck in a never-ending loop. A man, who appears he works out big time, goes about assaulting him, shows a disturbing video from Gurugram.

The hulked up man, with a tattooed forearm and sporting a beard, thumps the biker's chest. Then grabs him by the face of the helmet and gives him a vigorous shake even as the biker pleads, the video shows.

At this point another man, in a red vest, holds him by the helmet and gives him a sharp smack. Then he goes to the other side, and knocks him on the head, shows the video, the helmet glass flies out.

"The incident occurred on Sunday when a group of bikers were heading from Ambience Mall to Pataudi for breakfast. A resident of Gurugram has filed a police complaint at Sector 37 police station. A heated argument broke out on the Dwarka Expressway due to rash driving by the Scorpio occupants, which escalated into violence. An FIR has been filed," said Gururgam police.

"The accused in the video have been identified and will soon be arrested," said the police.

In another video, the man can be seen hitting the biker with the baseball bat, which hits him on the helmet. No one intervenes as the men go about assaulting the man in full public view, shows the video.

In another clip, the men can be seen targeting the superbike with the baseball bat. Going at it again and again, with full force, mouthing expletives directed at the biker.

Curious onlookers hang around, but then move away. Cars stop briefly, and some passersby but no one helps.