Video: Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Land On UP Highway To Be Inaugurated By PM

Three aircraft landed on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh today as part of a trial ahead of the expressway's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
A Mirage 2000, an AN-32 turboprop and a Sukhoi-30 were seen landing on the expressway.
The 340.8-km-long six-lane highway connects Lucknow with eastern UP, covering Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipu districts, according to a release.
Being an access-controlled expressway, it would provide benefits like fuel-saving, time saving and control in pollution level, along with reduction in accidents, it said.
The expressway is set to have 22 flyovers, seven railway over-bridges, seven major and 114 minor bridges, six toll plazas and 45 vehicular underpasses, according to the release.