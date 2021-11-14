Video: Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Land On UP Highway To Be Inaugurated By PM

A Mirage 2000, an AN-32 turboprop and a Sukhoi-30 were seen landingon the expressway.

Three aircraft landed on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh today as part of a trial ahead of the expressway's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

A Mirage 2000, an AN-32 turboprop and a Sukhoi-30 were seen landing on the expressway.

#WATCH | IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration, in Sultanpur



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway on Nov 16. pic.twitter.com/x2rY7wk4LG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2021

The 340.8-km-long six-lane highway connects Lucknow with eastern UP, covering Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipu districts, according to a release.

Being an access-controlled expressway, it would provide benefits like fuel-saving, time saving and control in pollution level, along with reduction in accidents, it said.

The expressway is set to have 22 flyovers, seven railway over-bridges, seven major and 114 minor bridges, six toll plazas and 45 vehicular underpasses, according to the release.