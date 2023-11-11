Video: Snowfall In Uttarakhand's Badrinath For Second Consecutive Day

The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham were opened for devotees on April 27 earlier this year

It has been snowing continuously over two days in Badrinath town of Uttarakhand since Friday evening.

Officials said that two inches of snow were recorded in the temple town as the snowfall which started Friday evening continued into the second day.

The Badrinath Dham, one of the four sites of the Char Dham pilgrimage, was covered in a sheet of snow as seen in the visuals accessed by ANI.

Meanwhile, the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will be closed for winter beginning November 18, authorities said earlier in the month.

According to Uttarakhand Police Headquarters, the number of pilgrims visiting Char-Dham by October 16 had crossed 50 lakhs. Along with this, about 5,40,000 vehicles also reached Char-Dham. After the commencement of the Yatra, more than 17,8000 devotees visited Kedarnath Dham, 15,9000 visited Badrinath Dham, 8,46,000 pilgrims visited Gangotri, 6,94,000 pilgrims visited Yamunotri, and over 1,77,000 devotees visited Hemkund Sahib.

The portals of Shri Gangotri Dham will be shut for the winter season on November 14, an official statement issued by the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee stated earlier.

The Shri Yamunotri Dham will shut for winter on November 15, authorities stated.