Video: Smugglers Offload Sacks Of Drugs To Evade Police In Dramatic Chase

The truck carrying drugs given a chase by Andhra cops

Sacks of cannabis were thrown off a high-speed moving truck as smugglers tried to evade Andhra cops, in scenes straight out of a movie, showed a video.

Cannabis worth Rs 1 crore was seized, said the Andhra police.

The alleged smugglers were intercepted by Andhra cops in Odisha's Chitrakonda district.

In a night chase, the cops were seen tailing the truck carrying the drugs, showed the video. A man can be seen throwing off the drug sacks to obstruct the cops, the video showed further.



