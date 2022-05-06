Video Shows BJP Leader's Arrest, Father Says "Couldn't Even Wear Turban"

Tajinder Bagga's father claimed that he was punched in the face when he attempted to record the video.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was seen being hauled out by the Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital on Tuesday in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

In a video statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed around 50 cops barged into Mr Bagga's Delhi home at around 8:30 in the morning and arrested him. "He couldn't even wear his turban," he said.

Mr Bagga's father backed up the claim and said that he was punched in the face when he attempted to capture the incident on video. Talking to news agency ANI, he said, "This morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face."

As the situation escalated with the AAP and the BJP trading charges, the Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Mr Bagga's father that some people came to his house in Delhi's Janakpuri around 8 am and took away his son.

The Punjab police, in a statement, said Mr Bagga is being brought to Punjab and will be produced before a court. However, vehicles bringing the politician, who has been highly vocal against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media, from Delhi to Mohali were stopped in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Mr Bagga, 36, was arrested in the morning from his home following due process of law, the Punjab Police said while claiming that despite being served five notices, he did not join the investigation.

Last month, the Punjab Police filed charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Mr Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson came under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against Kejriwal over 'The Kashmir Files' film.

Last month, former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and Congress leader Alka Lamba too were named in police cases over "inflammatory statements" against Arvind Kejriwal.