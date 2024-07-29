Video Shows Students Fanning Teacher In UP School. Then A Clarification

Many reports suggest that the teacher was suspended after the incident. (Representational)

A video showing a primary school teacher dosing off as her students waved handheld fans around her in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh is going viral and causing outrage on social media. However, a clarification from the authorities states that the video is misleading.

The viral video shows the government school teacher sleeping on the floor in class while a bunch of students wave handheld fans vigorously as she sleeps on the floor. Once a student fans her for a while another student takes her place to do the same, the video further shows.

After the video caused an uproar, District Basic Education Officer Rakesh Singh told news agency ANI that the teacher had fallen from a chair and the children were fanning her as she required urgent medical attention.

"The investigation found that the claim of fanning was not true; the teacher had fallen from a chair, and the children were fanning her as she needed first aid," he said.

Many reports suggest that the teacher was suspended after the incident.